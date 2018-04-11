Monds obit

Leroy Monds, age 57 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 10, 2018 at his residence.

Leroy was born on July 24, 1960 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Leon and Alfie Mae (Miles) Monds. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Leroy worked for many years at Townsend Building Supply in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leon and Alfie Mae Monds.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Monds of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Carlton Monds of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Louise Nuzzi and husband Dennis of Graceville, Florida, Linda Bass of Hartford, Alabama; grandchild: Hannah Parker.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 at Spring Hill Church cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Tony Welch officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:15-1:15P.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.