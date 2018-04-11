Meyer obit

Lynne Marie Meyer, 58, of Marianna died Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Illinois, Mrs. Meyer had resided in Jackson County since 2002 where she worked in retail as a cashier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Kent Meyer and her parents, Kenneth and Carolyn Epperson.

Survivors include her two sons, Nick and wife, Tara Meyer and Chris Meyer; grandsons, Paxton and Maverick Meyer all of Marianna; brother, Dana Epperson and wife, Colleen of Illinois; sister, Amy Burslem and husband, Clive of Canada.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Christian Center Church with Pastor Gino Mayo officiating.