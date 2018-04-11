Dunn comments on Speaker Ryan’s announcement

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek re-election:

“For a man who never wanted the job, Speaker Paul Ryan has achieved greatness as the leader of the House of Representatives.

“From passing historic tax cuts for America’s families to rebuilding and standing firm for the men and women in our armed forces, Paul Ryan made a lot of personal sacrifices to do what was best for our nation.

“He has earned our respect, and just as importantly, our gratitude. Paul Ryan is truly a class act.

“I wish Paul, Janna, and their children the best. His leadership will be missed.”