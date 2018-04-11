The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

David Fox with Fred Fox Enterprise, Inc. was present for the first public hearing for a proposed CDBG project. He presented the different types of CDBG grants that are available, what projects are priority for the Citizen Advisory Task Force committee and what project the Council would like to see move forward. He presented the Fair Housing requirements in order to meet FDEO compliance for the proposed CDBG project. Council members voted to apply for a $700,000 CDBG under the Neighborhood Revitalization category.

Ordinance No. 950 – Amendment to Chapter 19 – Utilities.

Resolution No. 18-11 – Budget Amendment that increases the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget by $469,970.

Terminate the Option to Purchase Real Property – – Parcel No. 00000000-00-2361- 0008 and No. 00000000-00-2359-0000.

Special Event Application – Panhandle Watermelon Festival – to be held June 22-23, 2018 with the parade on June 23 at 10 a.m.

WestPoint Home Rental Fee Reduction Request – decreases the monthly rent for the Industrial Park Building from $10,333.34 to $8,266.67.

Impact Fee Waiver Request – Habitat for Humanity – in the amount of $3,796.21.