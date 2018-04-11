4-H sponsored Open Horse Show

The Blazing Hooves 4-H Club will be hosting an Open Schooling Horse Show at the Washington County Equestrian Center (WCEC) on Saturday, May 12. The show is open for participation by any youth (8 or older by Sept 1) as well as adults. The Blazing Hooves 4-H Club members, volunteer leaders in the club, other volunteers and county personnel have put in many hours cleaning, painting and restoring the Washington County Equestrian Center to provide a place not only for 4-H’ers but for others to have a place for local events. Proceeds from the show will go to support the Blazing Hooves 4-H Club as well as further improvements to the center. The Blazing Hooves 4-H Club is very excited to host this event and would like to encourage participation in the show as well as spectators to come out and enjoy the day! The Horse Show will start at 9AM and the gates will open at 8AM.

See Horse Show Bill for further details and registration information: Click Here