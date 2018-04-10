Sykes obit

Jayce Allen Sykes, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Shands Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Kiger and paternal grandfather, Donnie Sykes.

Jayce is survived by his loving parents, Danny Sykes and Chelsea Kiger of Panama City Beach, FL; maternal grandmother, Amanda Kiger of Panama City Beach, and paternal grandmother, Laura Bragg of Marianna; paternal great grandparents, J.R. and Sheryl Boone of Marianna.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating.