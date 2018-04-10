School Board recognizes High Impact Teachers

“High Impact Teachers” were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting. According to the data, High Impact Teachers in Washington County included the following:
Vernon High School: Sally Brock
Vernon Middle School: Tami Parish
Vernon Elementary School: Agnes Harmon, Heidi Kirkland
Roulhac Middle School: Taura Brock, Lajuana Malloy, Melissa Whitson, William Wiggins
Kate Smith Elementary: Ashley Kilpatrick, Carmen Riviere, Tiffany Steverson, Kimberly Tuel
Also recognized Monday night was Dr. Bobbie Dawson, director of Federal Programs and Food Services, who will be retiring the end of June after 35 years of service to the District.
The following consent items were approved:
- pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Minutes (Mar 12 Regular Board Meeting; Mar 27 Workshop)
- Substitutes/Volunteers
- Revision to 20182019 WCSD Calendar
- out of state travel for Vernon High School BETA Club to attend the National BETA Competition in Savannah, GA on July 1720, 2018
- out of state travel for Vernon Elementary School 4th grade field trip to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL, on May 11, 2018
- purchase order for Hinson Communications Inc.
- contract with Seminole County
- contract with Brian Boehman for Psychological services
- contract with Allied Instructional Services, Inc.
- Project Graduation donation
- step increase for support staff and a bonus to staff with 25+ years or in a gap on step schedule/add CPA license supplement for assistant director of finance & coordinator of finance-PAEC
- draft for revisions to job description for Director of Federal Programs and Food Service
- draft job description for Safety Specialist
The following personnel items were approved:
DISTRICT
- retirement of Dr. Bobbie Dawson, Director of Federal Programs and Food Services, effective June 30, 2018
- District Office Support Staff personnel recommendation for 2018-2019 school year
- Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2018-2019
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Food Service Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- OPS employment recommendation of Debbie Moss, Speech Language, effective April 10-May 25, 2018
- Employee Disciplinary Action
- Employee Disciplinary Action
CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
MAINTENANCE
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year – continuing
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year -annual
OKEECHOBEE
- Willie Huggins return to work
ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
TRANSPORTATION
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- increase Transportation Mechanic’s workday
- employment recommendation of Shelia Nicholas, bus driver, effective retroactive April 2, 2018
VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- resignation of Hannah Foster, teacher, effective April 9, 2018
VERNON HIGH SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- employment of Stephanie Shelley, paraprofessional, retroactive March 27, 2018
WISE
- Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year