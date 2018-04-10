School Board recognizes High Impact Teachers

“High Impact Teachers” were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting. According to the data, High Impact Teachers in Washington County included the following:

Vernon High School: Sally Brock

Vernon Middle School: Tami Parish

Vernon Elementary School: Agnes Harmon, Heidi Kirkland

Roulhac Middle School: Taura Brock, Lajuana Malloy, Melissa Whitson, William Wiggins

Kate Smith Elementary: Ashley Kilpatrick, Carmen Riviere, Tiffany Steverson, Kimberly Tuel

Also recognized Monday night was Dr. Bobbie Dawson, director of Federal Programs and Food Services, who will be retiring the end of June after 35 years of service to the District.

The following consent items were approved:

pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Minutes (Mar 12 Regular Board Meeting; Mar 27 Workshop)

Substitutes/Volunteers

Revision to 2018­2019 WCSD Calendar

out­ of ­state travel for Vernon High School BETA Club to attend the National BETA Competition in Savannah, GA on July 17­20, 2018

out­ of state travel for Vernon Elementary School 4th grade field trip to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL, on May 11, 2018

purchase order for Hinson Communications Inc.

contract with Seminole County

contract with Brian Boehman for Psychological services

contract with Allied Instructional Services, Inc.

Project Graduation donation

step increase for support staff and a bonus to staff with 25+ years or in a gap on step schedule/add CPA license supplement for assistant director of finance & coordinator of finance-PAEC

draft for revisions to job description for Director of Federal Programs and Food Service

draft job description for Safety Specialist

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

retirement of Dr. Bobbie Dawson, Director of Federal Programs and Food Services, effective June 30, 2018

District Office Support Staff personnel recommendation for 2018­-2019 school year

Data Center Non­-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2018­-2019

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Food Service Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

OPS employment recommendation of Debbie Moss, Speech Language, effective April 10-May 25, 2018

Employee Disciplinary Action

Employee Disciplinary Action

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

MAINTENANCE

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-­2019 school year – continuing

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year -­annual

OKEECHOBEE

Willie Huggins return to work

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

TRANSPORTATION

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

increase Transportation Mechanic’s workday

employment recommendation of Shelia Nicholas, bus driver, effective retroactive April 2, 2018

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

resignation of Hannah Foster, teacher, effective April 9, 2018

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

employment of Stephanie Shelley, paraprofessional, retroactive March 27, 2018

WISE

Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Non-­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year