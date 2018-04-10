David E. Neel, 51, of Sneads, died Monday, April 2, 2018 at his residence.

David was born July 4, 1966 in MacClenny, FL. He was a graduate of Sneads High School and later joined the Marines for four years. David worked with the U.S. Federal Prison system for several years prior to retiring.

David is survived by his parents, Daniel D. Neel of Sneads and Carolyn F. Raines of Marianna; two sons, Bryndyn Lare Neel of Grand Ridge and Cambryn Neel of San Diego, CA; brother, Daniel C. Neel of Sneads; two sisters, Sonya Michelle Motley of Marianna and Cynthia L. Hewett of Bascom.

Funeral services will be 3 P.M. Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Pastor Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.