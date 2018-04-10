Houseguest charged with lewd and lascivious behavior

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a Chipley man on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older and cruelty towards a child (child abuse) by an act that could result in physical or mental injury.

Saturday, April 7th, WCSO received a report of sexual abuse, alleging a houseguest was seen entering the victim’s bedroom where he began touching the victim.

Once WCSO investigators were contacted and the evidence was reviewed, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 57-year-old Allen Keith Smith.

Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.