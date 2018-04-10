Geddie obit

Bonnie L. Geddie, 71, of Marianna, went to be with the Lord, April 9, 2018 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Bonnie was a resident of Sneads, FL for many years, later moving to Marianna to live with her brother due to health issues. She was a member of Sneads First Assembly of God Church, to which she loved her church family. Mrs. Bonnie enjoyed watching TV, doing word searches, and being with family and friends. Bonnie also dearly loved her animals.

She is survived by one sister; Betty Fuqua; five brothers, Wayne Hayes of Comanche, TX, Jimmy Hayes of Port St. Joe, FL, Alton L. Hill and wife, Eloise of Sneads, Fl, James Hayes and wife, Mildred of Marianna, FL, Billy Hill and wife, Elizabeth of Graceville, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Geddie; mother, Bonnie M. Ellis; father, Alton C. Hayes; two brothers, Howard McDonald and Larry Wendell Hayes.

Home going services will be 11 A.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God with Pastor Juno Douglas and Brother Wendell Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 A.M. until service time at the church.