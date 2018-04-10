Chipola Jazzmatazz is Thursday and Friday

The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will host several events in April.

Jazzmatazz 2018 is set for Thursday and Friday, April 12–13. Evening performances are Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m. The annual shows by Chipola’s award-winning Show Choir will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the group under the direction of Angie White and Dr. Josh Martin. Tickets—$10—are available in the box office.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 718-2420.