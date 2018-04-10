Chipley man on probation faces new drug, weapon charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon on new drug and weapon charges over the weekend.

During the early afternoon of April 7th, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Archie Sapp Road and Gilberts Mill Road. The vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi car, had an expired tag which was registered to a Chevrolet truck.

As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, 41-year-old Dana Lavon Lucious of Hutchins Lane in Chipley, immediately exited his vehicle and began approaching the deputy’s patrol car. When deputies order Lucious to stop, he turned and began to walk back to his vehicle. A marijuana grinder was visible at this time in his back pants pocket.

The deputy then began a pat-down search for his safety asking Lucious if he had any weapons on him. Lucious replied “yes” and quickly stepped away from the deputy and attempted to walk around the vehicle. Deputies immediately placed Lucious in handcuffs, at which time Lucious stated, “I have a pistol in my pants.” Located in his front waistband was a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun with one round in the chamber and 8 additional rounds in the magazine. While attempting to verify the weapon was not stolen, deputies observed the serial number had been removed.

A search of the vehicle revealed two plastic bags of methamphetamine in a metal container.

Lucious, who is a convicted felon, has a suspended driver’s license and was placed on felony state probation in 2017 for previous drug and weapon charges in Holmes County, FL. He has been booked into the Washington County Jail on the new charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, committing a third-degree felony with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an altered weapon, and driving while license suspended.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.