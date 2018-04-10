Blood drive at BCF

Faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will join residents in the Graceville community as they participate in donating blood and saving lives in the local area. Oneblood’s “Big Red Bus” will be on the BCF Graceville campus accepting blood donations to replenish local blood banks on Monday, April 16, and Wednesday, August 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the last blood drive on campus, Oneblood was able to collect a total of 27 units of blood which accounted for approximately 76 blood products made available to sick or severely injured hospital patients. The BCF family and local Graceville community are encouraged to make their way to the “Big Red Bus” to participate in the lifesaving event and hopefully contribute even more than last semester as together we respond to the physical needs of the community. All donors will receive a small gift, so be sure to stop by.

For more information about the Oneblood Blood Drive or other upcoming events to be held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.