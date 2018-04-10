BCF Music and Worship Division announces Night of Worship

On Monday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m., the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will present a unique worship service described as a Resurrection Night of Worship, featuring the BCF College Choir, Orchestra, and “One Voice”, BCF’s newest ensemble.

This celebration service of the risen Christ will be a participatory experience for all who attend, featuring the songs of Kari Jobe, Matt Papa, Kristian Stanfill, Nothpoint Inside-Out and Hillsong United. Titles include Shout Hosanna, Come Behold the Wondrous Mystery, Death was Arrested, O Praise the Name (Anastasis), and Forever.

The event promises to be an encouraging, uplifting time of worship, celebrating together the wonder that the Lord lives! The service will be held in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Night of Worship or other upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.