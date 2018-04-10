4-H summer programs

School will be out before you know it…what will your kids be doing? Washington County has several opportunities for youth this summer including day camps and an overnight camp.

4-H Camp Timpoochee is a week-long adventure at our camp on the Choctawhatchee Bay. Activities include sport fishing, creative dramatics, outdoor skills, marine explorations, mad science 101, kayaking, snorkeling, archery and crafts along with camp fires and camp songs! Campers are 8-13 years old. Counselors are 14-18 years and community service hours for their work. June 18-22, 2018.

Wonders of the Insect World day camp is an exploration of the insect world around us. Youth will learn all insects and how to make an insect collection. Ages 8-18, July 17-19, 2018.

STEM Challenge will give youth the experience of engineers and scientists working to solve real-world problems and will compete in a challenge on the final day. Ages 8-18, July 25-27, 2018.

For more information and registration instructions, visit the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County website: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/Washington or call/email the 4-H Agent, Julie Pigott Dillard, at 850-638-6180/juliepd@ufl.edu.