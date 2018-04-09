Sykes obit

James J. Sykes, 82, of the Dellwood Community, passed away on April 7, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was born July 20, 1935 in Island Grove, FL and graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1954, with a senior class of twelve students. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Kansas, where he met and married his wife, Joyce of 62 years. He was later stationed in Albuquerque, NM where his two daughters, Deanna and Brenda were born. After leaving the army in December 1960, he moved to Gainesville, FL where his son, Jamie was born. While in Gainesville, he initially worked as an electrician. He later became a State Electrical Inspector and traveled to, and inspected state construction sites from Key West to Pensacola. During his travels, he became enamored with the Florida panhandle area. In 1983, he moved to Chattahoochee, FL where he accepted a position at the Florida State Hospital as a maintenance supervisor. In 1989, he purchased some land in Dellwood, FL and began working his magic to transform his property into a well-manicured farm. In 1995, he moved to his farm in Dellwood. James retired from the state in 2001 and spent most of his time working on his farm. In 2013, he was severely injured while loading a bull. After several surgeries and months of rehabilitation, he eventually was able to resume his favorite past time of cutting his grass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan Sykes and Gladys Hardee Sykes, and three brothers, Thomas, William “Billy” and Kirby Sykes.

Mr. Sykes is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Burkett Sykes and their three children, Deanna Sykes Witte (William) of San Diego, CA, Brenda Sykes Lastinger (David) of Tallahassee, FL, and Dr. James “Jamie” Sykes (Tammie) of Marianna, FL; five grandchildren, Connie Flores (Marc), Stacey Chadwell (William “Billy”), Mallory Lastinger, Morgan Sykes and Lyndsey Sykes; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marjorie Boles (John) of Gainesville, FL, Cora Sue Price (Joseph) of Island Grove, FL, Frances Coulliette (Audry) of Jacksonville, FL, Berneice Woodard of Micanopy, FL, and Glenda Miller (Perry) of Fairview, TX.

Funeral Service will be at Welcome Assembly of God Church, 6784 Messer Rd, Grand Ridge, FL, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverends John Holly and Steven Subel officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel, 4278 Lafayette St., Marianna, FL, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, FL 32446.