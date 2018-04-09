RTP to meet April 16

The Bay, Gulf, Holmes, and Washington Regional Transportation Partnership (RTP) will hold a public meeting Monday, April 16, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th Street, Panama City, Fla.

The RTP will consider:

Placing Bay Parkway, from Pier Park Drive east to Nautilus Street, on the Bay, Gulf, Holmes and Washington Regional Transportation Partnership (RTP) Regional Network Map

Adopting Transportation Regional Incentive Program (TRIP) Application Project Priorities for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

For questions concerning the next meeting of the Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Washington RTP, please contact Jill Krug at jill.krug@wfrpc.org or 800-226-8914, ext. 214. For a full agenda, visit www.wfrpc.org.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free 800-226-8914, ext. 281 or 800-995-8771 for TTY-Florida, at least 48 hours in advance. Por favor a la Sr. Dan Deanda, de los requistos de acceso o el idioma en el 850-332-7976, ext. 227 o 800-995-8771 para TTY-Florida al menos 48 horas de antelacion. Participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on these conditions may file a complaint with the Title VI Coordinator, 850-332-7976, ext. 220.

The Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Washington RTP is staffed by the West Florida Regional Planning Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.