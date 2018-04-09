Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 19.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 12.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 25.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 9 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.41/g in 2017, $2.04/g in 2016, $2.47/g in 2015, $3.66/g in 2014 and $3.57/g in 2013.

“As markets have seen concern rise of a possible trade war between the U.S. and China, oil prices have been hit hard, leading gas prices to dramatically slow their recent ascent. While the pause button may be hit for the time being on the spring surge, it is still likely we’ll see prices advance again soon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Thankfully, the bulk of refinery maintenance is likely behind us, but keep in mind the volatility of the stock market has had a major influence on gas prices in the last year, so we may still be susceptible to sudden and dramatic change in U.S. policy and also still being susceptible to any lingering maintenance at the large refineries.”