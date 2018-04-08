Wilford and Thelma Deason Scholarship established at Chipola

The Wilford and Thelma Deason Memorial Scholarship has been established at Chipola College in memory of Wilford and Thelma Deason by their daughters, Shelia Shelton of Altha and Charis Thompson of Gainesville.

Wilford Deason was a Veteran of World War II serving in the United States Air Force. He served as the Liberty County Property Appraiser for 24 years.

Thelma Deason was the Finance Officer for the Liberty County School Board for six years, and worked for 35 years at the Liberty County Health Department. The Liberty County Health Department was named in honor of her in 1999.

The partial tuition and/or books/supplies scholarship will be awarded to an adult student from Liberty County who is currently working but looking to attend college, or to a person who is working and needs additional education and/or training to advance in the workforce. Scholarship funds may be used for workforce development or academic classes. Students must maintain a minimum a 2.5 GPA each semester at Chipola and follow standard college requirements.

Applications are available from the Chipola College Foundation or Chipola website, http://www.chipola.edu/foundation/ Application deadline is June 6, 2018. For more information, call 850-718-2445.