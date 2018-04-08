Springtime flowers from Caverns State Park to Chipola Science

Along what used to be the banks of the Chipola River, now precipices of limestone overlooking a floodplain, Chipola environmental science students walked with, and listened to Mr. Bailey among the spring flowers. The upland forest, caves, limestone outcroppings, and flood plains were bursting with the colors of the Eastern Red bud, Butterweed, Silver bell, Atamasco lily, Blue phlox, False Rue-anemone, Red Florida Buckeye, Trillium maculatum, Dewberries and Marianna columbine. Billy Bailey Park Services Specialist added his knowledge of over 30 species of State Park flora and fauna with emphases on their ecological, commercial, historical values and scientific names.

