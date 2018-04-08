BCF named among top and most affordable online colleges for 2018

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen elected Vice Chair of the State of Florida Commission for Independent Education

Faculty, staff and administrators at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) work tirelessly to provide students with the absolute highest quality academic and educational opportunities available. Once again, BCF was recognized nationally for having one of the very best and most affordable online programs.

SR Education Group representatives recently published their 2018 Most Affordable Online College rankings that highlighted the Elementary Education, Psychology, English, and History programs at BCF. After comparing the academic standards and affordability of many accredited online colleges across the nation, SR Education Group determined that BCF was one of the top contenders in offering substantial value to students.

In another report published by the same group, the BCF Education Department was identified as one of the top online colleges academically. Having assessed the academic strengths and annual tuition rates, both of which are high on the list of importance for potential students, The Baptist College of Florida Bachelor’s Degrees in Elementary Education ranked second.

BestColleges.com, a website seeking to provide students with direct connections to schools and programs matching their educational objectives, also included BCF in their latest ranking. Listed fourth among twenty-five other accredited online elementary education degree programs, The Baptist College of Florida was chosen as one of the Best Online Bachelor’s in Elementary Education programs for 2018.

The continued recognitions show just how diligent BCF administration and faculty are when it comes to training and equipping students for the future. As online programs and opportunities becoming increasingly more popular, BCF is dedicated to providing a seamless platform between on campus and online with the same quality and affordability.

To learn more about the degree programs available online, at one of the instructional sites, or on the Graceville campus, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.