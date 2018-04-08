BCF holds Honor Choir Festival

On Thursday, March 15, the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville hosted a one-day Honor Choir Festival for local high school students. Coordinated by BCF Professor Buford Cox, the invitational included honor choir students selected by their choir directors from Blountstown High School, Chipley High School, Dayspring Christian Academy (Marianna, Fla.), Emmanuel Christian School (Dothan, Al.), Graceville High School, Mosley High School, Holmes County High School, and Walton High School.

Throughout the day, the honor students combined with the BCF College Choir and participated in extremely challenging and intense rehearsals conducted by members of the BCF Music and Worship Division Faculty. Before their live performance held in the R.G. Lee Chapel, honor choir members enjoyed lunch and a time of fellowship in the BCF dining facility, the Deese Center. The highlight of the festival came when the combined choir skillfully performed a demanding set of songs that included “Kittery” by William Billings, “I Hear America Singing” by Andre Thomas, “The Testament of Freedom” by Randall Thompson, “The Morning Trumpet” by B.F. White, and “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.

Hannah Patton, an honor choir member from Chipley High School, noted that she really enjoyed the festival because she was able to meet students from other schools with the same passion that she has for music. Patton feels as though her singing has greatly improved after implementing the skills and techniques that she learned from the BCF Professors. She stated, “If they do it again next year, I would love to be a part of it!”

For more information about the Music and Worship degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.