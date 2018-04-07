Masocco obit

Wanda Tissue Masocco, a native of Glenville, Georgia, was born June 1, 1930 to the late Loyal P. and Linda M. Renty. She made her home in Chipley, FL.

Survivors include her husband, Leonard Masocco of Chipley; sons: Ronald Tissue of Blountstown, Jeffery Tissue of Chipley, and Brian Tissue of Milton; daughters: Lori Tissue of Milton, Carol J. Bass of Port St. Lucie, and Patsy Odom of Vero Beach; her sister, Syrelda Troy of Fort Pierce; her brother, James Rentz of Cocoa Beach; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Memorialization by cremation. A family service will be held at a later date.

