Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council are hosting the 3rd Annual Washington County Heritage Festival today. The festival got underway yesterday with live music and over 75 demonstrators and crafters … blacksmiths, flint knappers, Civil War reenactors, antique tractors, live alligators, a variety of homemade crafts, artwork and jewelry for sale, and plenty of great food and entertainment.

Like this: Like Loading...