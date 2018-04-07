Chipola to offer lifeguard course

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course beginning May 7.

A pre-requisite swim test must be taken prior to the course, on Friday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m. There is no charge to take the test. Class meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., May 7-10 and May 14-17. The course test is Friday, May 18, at 4 p.m.

Participants must be 15 years of age on or before the first day of class. The course requires a minimum of 32 hours of training in water rescue, CPR and First Aid. Attendance is required for all class meetings.

Students must be in good physical condition, able to swim 500 yards without stopping, able to swim freestyle, breast-stroke and side-stroke. Students also must be able to retrieve a 10 pound brick from a seven foot depth, and to tread water without hands for two minutes.

Cost of the course is $200. Students must register and pay the fee prior to the first meeting. Register in person on the first day of the class.

For information about the course, call Rance Massengill at 850-718-2240 or email massengillr@chipola.edu.