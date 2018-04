Chipola to host Mental Health Symposium

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a Mental Health Awareness Symposium, Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Chipola Cultural Center.

Chipola psychology students and various mental health professionals will share information about mental health issues including anxiety, suicide and depression.

The event is sponsored by the Black Student Union, Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences, Jackson County Health Department, Chemical Addition Recovery Effort, Chipola Healthy Start, Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program, Salvation Army and 90 Works.