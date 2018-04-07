Chipola softball leads Panhandle Conference

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians softball team is 13-1 in Panhandle Conference play and 48-3 overall. Chipola hosts Gulf Coast in a double-header Thursday, April 13, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Chipola is first in the FCSAA State Poll and second in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler.

The Lady Indians split a double-header with Northwest on April 4. Chipola lost game one, 4-3 and won game two, 2-1.

On April 1, Chipola swept Tallahassee in a double-header, 10-2 and 8-6. In game one, Morgan Goree earned the win in 5 innings of work. Debora Riberio was 3 for 3. Kyaira Brown and Barbara Woll were both 2 for 3.

In game two, Krystal Goodman earned the win with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings. Woll was 3 for 4. Bobbie Morris and Brown were both 2 for 3.

Chipola swept Pensacola in a March 25 double-header, 3-0 and 3-0. Morgan Goree was the winning pitcher in game one. Krystal Goodman earned the win in game two, 3-0. Jordenne Gaten was 1 for 2. Bobbie Morris was 1 for 2. Marta Gasparotto and Melanie Sheldon were both 1 for 1.