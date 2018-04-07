Chipola baseball leads conference

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (30-9, 10-3) host Tallahassee, Monday, April 9, at 5 p.m. Chipola has four home conference games remaining: Pensacola, April 18 at 5 p.m.; Northwest, April 21 at 1 p.m. and Gulf Coast, April 23 at 5 p.m.

Chipola (10-3) leads the Panhandle Conference as of April 5. Gulf Coast (7-6), Tallahassee (6-7), Northwest (5-8) and Pensacola (6-10).

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 10-5 in the first game of a four-game series on April 3. Chipola was set to host Gulf Coast, April 5, and travel to Panama City for an April 6 double-header.

The Indians beat Northwest, 10-1, on March 27. Edmond Americaan and Jared Howell were both 2 for 3. Francisco Urbaez had a homerun. Andrew Grogan (6-0) was the winning pitcher with 8 strikeouts in 7 innings.

The Indians have scored 302 runs in 38 games only given up 102 runs. Chipola is batting .324 as a team. Edmond Americaan leads state with .460 average. Max Guzman is second in state .451 and leads state with 12 homeruns.

Pitcher Philip Sanderson is 6-1 with a 3.3 ERA 54 innings. Andrew Grogan is 6-0 leads the state with a 1.46 ERA with 2 saves in 49 innings of work.

The Indians are the number two team in the state poll and ranked fourth in the NJCAA National Poll.