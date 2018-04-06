USC Salkehatchie announces Mayo as head coach

USC Salkehatchie is pleased to announce that Glen Mayo has been hired as the head coach for the new women’s basketball program beginning for the 2018-19 season.

Coach Mayo is already well known at Salk as he has been an assistant coach for Salk men’s basketball this season. His previous experience includes being an assistant coach in several top level men’s junior college programs in his home state of Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Glen Mayo be the coach to begin our first women’s basketball program at Salk. His energy and enthusiasm for this new program are contagious. His understanding of our campus and area will aid in his recruiting process as well as in promoting the program. We look forward to the season with great excitement ” says Salk AD Jane Brewer.

The women’s team will compete in Region X NJCAA against some already familiar teams to local Salk basketball fans such as Brunswick and Cape Fear as well as 9 other Region teams across NC, SC, and Virginia.

Says Coach Mayo, “I’m both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to coach the inaugural women’s basketball program at Salk. I love this campus and community and I plan to bring great women’s basketball here.”