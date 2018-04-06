Steele obit

Mr. Richard Lewis Steele, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 4, 2018 at his home. He was born April 24, 1929 in Greenberg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Steele was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Ferguson Steele and Bess Witt Steele and two siblings.

Mr. Steele is survived by his wife, Wynelle Steele of Bonifay, FL; four sons, Mike Steele and wife Susan of Fountain, FL, Jack Steele and wife Patrice of Wesley Chapel, FL, Ron Verhine and wife Carol of Naples, FL and Don Verhine of Chipley, FL; three daughters, Donna Lance and husband Jim Bozarth of Chipley, FL, Pam Steele of Bradenton, FL and Tracy Steele of FL; ten grandchildren, Charlie Rose, Shawn Rose, Jacob Steele, Ian Verhine, Kevin Steele, Troy Steele, Shawn Steele, Michael Anderson, Tana Doolittle and Kim Connor; several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 7, 2018 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.