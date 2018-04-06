Man arrested on new meth charges after violating curfew

A curfew violation of a Jackson County man leads to new felony drug charges in Washington County.

Just before 8 p.m., on Wednesday, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, patrolling the area near Orange Hill Road and Pioneer Road, conducted a traffic stop on a truck being driven by 44-year-old Joel Douglas Lollie of Grand Ridge, FL.

During the stop, deputies were notified that Lollie is currently on Drug Offender probation until 2026 and has a 5 p.m. curfew. Due to these findings, Lollie was removed from the vehicle for questioning and for deputy safety a pat-down search was performed. The deputy was then granted consent to search Lollie’s pants pockets, at which time a plastic bag of methamphetamine was located.

Lollie was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and booked into the Washington County.

