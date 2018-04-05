More than 30 charged in WCSO roundup

An investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force led to more than 30 suspected drug dealers being sought on felony drug charges.

For the past 3 months, investigators with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department conducted an intense operation and have gained a vast amount of information pertaining to the key individuals surrounding the drug activity within Washington County. The investigation has led to the arrest of 23 individuals with 8 remaining at large.

“We feel the undercover operation of this investigation has been a great success,” says Chief of Police, Scott Thompson.

As Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department continue the roundup additional arrests are anticipated based on the information provided. Several of the individuals listed as ‘at large’ are being pursued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service at this time.

“With the majority of the arrests made during this operation being suspected drug dealers, we are confident we are moving in the right direction as we delve further into the eradication of drugs from our communities,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Because we are still actively seeking the eight individuals that are currently at large we are asking the public to provide any information which could lead to their arrest.”

Those facing charges stemming from this investigation are:

Janice O’Bryan, 45, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

2. Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Dianna Renee Pate, 30, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Controlled Substance

Micholas Ricardo David, 47, Caryville, FL

1. Sale of Controlled Substance

2. Sale of Controlled Substance

Deanna Marie Smithson, 30, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Controlled Substance within a 100 foot of Public Housing

2. Sale of Methamphetamine

3. Sale of Methamphetamine

Lisette Lee Taylor, 27, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

Amanda Jo Gilley, 34, Geneva, AL

1. Possession of Methamphetamine

2. Possession of Paraphernalia

Austin Hallmark, 19, Caryville, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

2. Sale of a Controlled Substance

3. Sale of MDMA (Molly)

Robert Martin French, 61, Vernon, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

Steven Michael Hutchinson, 20, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

2. Sale of Methamphetamine

3. Sale of MDMA (Molly)

Robin Lynett Hogans, 28, Vernon, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

Samantha Yunis, 27, Vernon, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

2. Sale of a Controlled Substance

Ame Patrice Fournier, 47, Chipley, FL

1. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Manufacture, Deliver

Danna M Carroll, 32, Caryville, FL — ARRESTED OUT OF COUNTY – PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE AT TIME OF RELEASE

1. Possession of a Controlled Substance

Damien Alexander Davis, 16, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

Kaitlin Lorene McDonald, 23, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

James Sirmans, 47, Chipley, FL

1. Possession of a Controlled Substance

Benny Rivera Jr, 48, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

Rita Michele Edwards, 45, Wausau, FL

1. Deliver Methamphetamine

Tyler John Blackstock, 27, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

April Wilson, 43, Vernon, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

Mark John Maczik, 55, Mary Esther, FL

1. Sale of Cocaine

Katrina Michelle Sides, 36, Marianna, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

Eric Michael Deming, 38, Alford, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

**Tony Edward Peterson, 39, Caryville, FL

1. Sale of Cocaine

2. Sale of Cocaine

**Cortez Christopher Bowers, 32

1. Sale of Controlled Substance

**Robert Kimble, 28, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

**Gregory Anglin, 44

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

**Justin Tyler Goodwin, 21, Chipley, FL

1. Sale of Methamphetamine

**Dequarious Jamal Peterson, 25, Caryville, FL

1. Sale of a Controlled Substance

**Clifton Antonio Patrick, 33, Defuniak Springs, FL

1. Sale of Cocaine

**Brittany Morgan Zermeno, 28, Chipley, FL

1. Possession of Methamphetamine

** Indicates subjects listed are WANTED (At Large)

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.