Locklear obit

Bruce Locklear, age 75 of Vernon, FL went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2018 at Bay Medical Center. He was born on February 17, 1943 to the late Ancel and Martha Jane (West) Locklear in West Bay, FL.

Bruce worked most of his life as an orange picker and he is a member of West Bay Holiness Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mary Locklear.

Survivors include, one son, Bruce Locklear Jr. and one daughter, Laurie Baker, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.