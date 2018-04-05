Laabs obit

Leslie Carl Laabs, age 52 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on April 3, 2018 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born on December 23, 1965 in Rochester, MN to the late Carol Coe and Doris Laabs.

Leslie is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and worked as a chef at Dee’s Restaurant for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Laabs, three daughters, Megan Bethke, Jennie Ann Laabs, Cheyenne Laabs, three brothers, Rusty Coe, Brian Coe, Jeff Coe, six sisters, Brenda Shelley, Juliann Laabs, Kimberly Lawson, Tammy Robinson, Kathy Peppenger, Tracey Ristan and five grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A Memorial Service to Honor Leslie’s life will be set at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.