Hayden obit

Clarence Thomas “Tommy” Hayden, Jr., 57, of Grand Ridge, passed into the arms of his heavenly father Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his home with his loving family around him.

A native of Julian, NC, Tommy had resided in Jackson County for the past 14 years. He previously worked as owner/operator as a truck driver and in the lawn service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Hattie Corsbie Hayden; maternal grandparents, Roscoe and Ora Corsbie; paternal grandparents, Raleigh and Essie Hayden; a step daughter, Robin Dietrich.

Survivors include his wife Alma Barfield Hayden; a step granddaughter, Amanda Williams who lovingly called him “Daddy”; step daughters, Debra Williams, Deena Powell and husband Emmitt; seven step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews; three sisters, Carolyn Davis and fiancé Dennis Welch, Debbie Cox and husband Ronnie, Cherise May and husband Alton; one brother, Frankie Hayden and wife Judy.

Graveside funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Flavious Pittman officiating with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, April 6, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The funeral cortege will depart James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel at 2 p.m., Friday, April 6, 2018 for the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contribution be made to Fund the Funeral at http://www.fundthefuneral.com.