Bradley obit

Herman Bradley, Jr. of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2018 in the Bay Medical Covenant Hospice Unit of Panama City, Florida. He was 61 years old.

Herman was born on March 24, 1957 to Ernestine Bradley and the late Herman Bradley, Sr. in Panama City, Florida. He was reared and attended the Grove Temple First Born Church of Panama City, Florida and was an devout FSU fan.

He is survived by his children: Karon Bradley and Sabrieka Bradley; six (6) grandchildren; mother: Ernestine Bradley, all of Panama City, Florida; siblings: Ronnie Wilkerson, Joyce Caldwell, David Bradley, all of Panama City, Florida, Diana Amerson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jacqueline Thornton of Ramstein, Germany, Christopher Bradley of Orlando Florida, and Sebrina Anglin of Alabama; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Herman’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, April 7, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Grove Temple First Born Church of Panama City, Florida with Pastor Clinton Brown, officiating. Committal services will follow in the Hillside Cemetery of Panama City, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends on 1hr prior to service on Saturday at the church with the Celebration of Life to follow.