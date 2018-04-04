Summerlin obit

Mrs. Glenda Ree Summerlin, 71 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Monday, November 4, 1946 in Geneva, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Johnson and the late Mattie Wood Johnson.

Surviving is her husband, Frank Summerlin, son, Danny Summerlin of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Marie Ramer of Bonifay, FL, Melissa Hood of Bonifay, FL, Sheila Harris and husband Martin of Bristol, FL and Sharon Kent of Bonifay, FL; grandchildren, Brenton Swindle, Ashley Hood, Brandon Ramer, Kyle Hood, Haylee Revell, Austin Kent; great grandchildren, Kaleb Hood, Addison Revell, Todd Revell, Harper Harris, great grandson to be, Easton Kent.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Bonifay Cemetery with the Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.