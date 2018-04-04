Strickland obit

Fred M. Strickland, age 66 of Lynn Haven, FL passed from this life early Tuesday morning, April 3, 2018 at his home with his loving family. He was born on November 22, 1951 to the late Vernon Strickland and Betty (Barnes) Strickland in Chipley, FL.

Fred served his country in the United States Army and worked as a contractor after his military career.

Along with his father he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Thelma Barnes and Willie Mae Lamb, one brother, Kenneth Strickland, one sister, Deborah Jones.

Survivors include, his wife, Brenda Strickland of Lynn Haven, FL, one son, Jonathan Strickland and wife Donna of Slidell, LA, one daughter, Brooke Bolyard and husband William of Nashville, TN, his mother, Betty Strickland of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Jeannie Lovett and husband Terry of Chipley, FL, Judy Messer of Chipley, FL, three grandchildren, Tyler Strickland, Brant Bolyard and Barrett Bolyard.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Glory and Glory Worship Center from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace and Glory Worship Center. Interment will follow at the Wachob Forrest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

