Get involved; Be an FWC volunteer!

During Florida Volunteer Month in April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is celebrating its many volunteers who contribute time and energy to help conserve fish, wildlife and habitats, and help improve public access and skills related to outdoor experiences such as hunting, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing.

Last year, more than 5,000 volunteers assisted FWC staff with 85 projects around the state.

“We value our volunteers. The positive power of volunteers strengthens our efforts to conserve Florida’s fish and wildife resources,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “If you want to combine being in Florida’s beautiful outdoors with volunteering, we encourage you to get involved as an FWC volunteer.”

Here are some projects that FWC volunteers are assisting with:

Collecting data to increase knowledge of Florida’s imperiled species.

Instructing youth, residents and visitors on how to become responsible outdoor recreators.

Rescuing marine mammals.

Monitoring and restoring oyster reef habitat.

Constructing, installing and monitoring nest boxes for southeastern American kestrels and wood ducks.

Helping construct and maintain a gravity-fed irrigation system for plants used in scrub habitat restoration.

Helping improve visitors’ experiences at many of the FWC’s wildlife management areas.

Helping organize scientific data.

Go to MyFWC.com/Get Involved, to see FWC volunteer opportunities available statewide and by region.

Additionally, volunteers can sign-up for projects on the MyFWC.com/Calendar, where a wide range of volunteer opportunities are advertised.