Russell obit

Leta Ramona Grimes Russell, 83, of Marianna, died Sunday, April 1, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Russell was born September 27, 1934 in Crawfordville, Florida to Joy Franklin Grimes, Sr. and Jessie Robinson Grimes. She was a graduate of Crawfordville High School and later married Rainey Gwynn Russell, Jr. on September 12, 1954. They lived in Tallahassee, Miami, Belle Glade, Jasper and Pensacola before settling in Marianna in 1965. She became a member of First Assembly of God in Marianna in 1967. She served in many capacities including member of the choir, Missionettes sponsor, and nursery teacher. From 1971-1994, Mrs. Russell was employed by Sprint Telephone Company as a customer service representative. She also volunteered at Faith Health Clinic as the office manager for 14 years. Mrs. Russell loved her Lord, her family, and others.

Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her parents, Joy Franklin Grimes, Sr. and Jessie Robinson Grimes; two brothers, Bill Grimes and Ray Grimes; one sister, Karen Grimes Hartsfield; one grandson, Ryan Hilton Russell.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rainey G. Russell, Jr.; one son, Raymond Russell and wife, Susan, of Blountstown; one daughter, Beverly Russell Raley and husband, David, of Webster; two brothers, C.J. Grimes and wife, June, of Phoenix City, AL and Frank Grimes and wife, Margaret, of Cottondale; one sister-in-law, Bernice Grimes of Marianna; one brother-in-law, Ardis Hartsfield of Eugene, Oregon; four grandchildren, Allison Raley Byers and husband, Jake, of Jacksonville, Kyle Russell and wife, Meagan, of Altha, Lauren Raley, of Lakeland, and Catherine Raley and husband, Josh Daughtry, of Orlando; two great grandchildren, Elizabeth Claire Byers, of Jacksonville and Julie Ann Russell, of Altha.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverends Charles Coley and David C. Raley officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, FL 32446.