Mancill obit

Mr. Cutis Gene Mancill, age 65, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 2, 2018 at his home. He was born March 20, 1953 in Holmes County Florida to the late Colvin Allen Mancill and Essie Mae Cooper Mancill.

Mr. Mancill is survived by three sons, Chris Mancill of Mount Carmel, PA, Eric Mancill and wife Vanessa of Niceville, FL and Josh Mancill of Hutchinson, MN; one brother, Maxwell Kuntz of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Frances Harris of Bonifay, FL; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.