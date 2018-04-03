Leavins obit

Mr. Rufus Lamar Leavins, age 69, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away April 2, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born July 10, 1948 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late Rufus Shanks Leavins and Eula Mae Sellers Leavins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Leavins was preceded in death by one brother, Sterlin Leavins and one sister, Samantha Zeigler.

Mr. Leavins is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Leavins of Ponce de Leon, FL; one son, James Leavins and wife Melissa of Westville, FL; one daughter, Amanda Collins of Ponce de Leon, FL; one brother, Royce Leavins of Ponce de Leon, FL; three brothers-in-law, Jackie Ray Powell of Ponce de Leon, FL, Roger Dale ‘Bill’ Powell of Southport, FL and Wallace Dale Powell and wife Linda of Red Bay, FL; two sisters-in-law, Cathern Leavins of Bonifay, FL and Clara Joyner and husband John Edward of West Bay, FL; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.