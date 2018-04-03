Hunter safety courses offered in five counties in April 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in five counties in April (list follows).

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion courses

Bay County

April 14 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Escambia County

April 18 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & May 5 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

April 24 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & May 5 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Bell 4H Center

3618 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Jefferson County

April 7 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Jefferson Correctional Institution 1

050 Big Joe Road in Monticello

Leon County

April 27 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) & April 28 (8 a.m. to noon EDT)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

620 South Meridian Street in Tallahassee

*Enter building on Meridian street entrance (wait for security guard)

Santa Rosa County

April 4 (6. to 10 p.m. CDT) & April 7 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Traditional courses (must complete all days)

Escambia County

April 24, 25, May 1, 2 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & May 5 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Bell 4H Center

3618 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.