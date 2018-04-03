Crutchfield obit

Mrs. Betty Sue Crutchfield, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 31, 2018 at Washington Nursing and Rehab in Chipley, Florida. She was born July 19, 1941 in Bonifay, Florida to the late William Carl Morris and Rosie Lee Goddin Morris.

Mrs. Crutchfield is survived by three children, Rickey Raley, David Crutchfield and wife Lisa and Barbara Reeves and husband Neal all of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Bill Morris and wife Diane of Ponce de Leon, FL; a special niece, Sherri Rushing of Ponce de Leon, FL; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in the Bonifay Cemetery with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.