Burris obit

Mrs. Christy Lee Burris, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 30, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born December 24, 1959 in Oregon, Illinois to the late William Fredrick Artz and Shirley Anne Artz.

In addition to her parents, Christy was preceded in death by a sister, Sheree Artz.

Christy is survived by her husband, Steven Burris of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Heather Kneller and husband Aaron of Bonifay, FL; one son, Jimmy Burris of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Alexxis Head and Aaden Kneller; two sisters, Collen Artz of Oregon, IL and Shirl Eiland of Enterprise, AL; her mother-in-law, Arvelene Matthews; one sister-in-law, Tammy Matthews; one brother-in-law, Glenn Matthews.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, April 2, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.