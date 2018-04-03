BCF Music and Worship Division announces Spring Concert

On Thursday, April 5, the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present their annual Spring Concert at 7:00 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The concert will feature performances highlighting the incredibly talented students of the BCF College Choir, Guitar Ensemble, College Orchestra, and Women’s Ensemble. The public is encouraged to come and enjoy the unique pieces performed by the skilled musicians attending BCF.

The BCF College Choir will present a collection of songs with a deep connection to our country’s heritage and culture. The first song, “The Testament of Freedom” written by Randall Thompson, is based on the writings of Thomas Jefferson. Next, the choir will perform “The Morning Trumpet,” an African-American Spiritual arranged by J.H. Wood. The subsequent song “Kittery,” is based on the Lord’s Prayer and written by America’s first choral composer and Revolutionary War era composer William Billings. This will be followed by “I Hear America Singing,” composed by Florida State University (FSU) Professor of Conducting Andre Thomas. The final performance by the BCF College Choir is a medley arranged by Roger Emerson entitled “Irving Berlin’s America.” It is a compilation of Berlin’s most well-known songs, including “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “Blue Skies,” “Always,” and “God Bless America.”

The BCF Guitar Ensemble performance will also have an American theme, as they present “Appalachian Rain” by modern-day composer Leo Welch.

Featuring mixed meters and a relentless underlying pulse, the BCF College Orchestra will present a technically challenging work by Richard Saucedo called “Confluence.” They will also engage the crowd playing “Adagio from Cello Concerto in E Minor,” arranged by Edward Elgar. This renowned piece is the standard in significant literature for the cellist and will spotlight BCF Sophomore Caleb Hernandez as he performs the solo.

The delightful harmony of the BCF Women’s Ensemble will be enjoyed during their energetic call to praise based on Psalm 98, “Clap Your Hands Together” by David Rasbach,” and “Cantar!” by Jay Althouse, a Cuban-salsa inspired admonition to “Sing Alleluia with One Voice.” For more information about the spring concert, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.