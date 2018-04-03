BCF celebrates Good Friday and prepares for Night of Worship

Faculty, students, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) gathered in the R. G. Lee Chapel with members of the Graceville community on Friday, March 30, for a special Good Friday Service reflecting on Christ’s death on the cross. The extraordinarily somber and yet prayerful service was a reminder of the pain and suffering Jesus endured on the cross and the significance for all of humanity.

As instructed, the crowd entered the chapel quietly to prepare their hearts for worship. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis led this unique time of worship that included dramatic dialogue focusing on the crucifixion of Christ, musical worship, guided reflection and prayer. Davis reminded the congregation of the ultimate sacrifice Christ made for man’s sake as He died on a criminal’s cross that Good Friday. Because of Good Friday, we can now celebrate the Good News of His resurrection promising eternal life and hope for all who believe.

To celebrate the risen and living Savior, the Music and Worship Division will be hosting a Resurrection Night of Worship on Tuesday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The musical selections will include songs of the resurrection featuring the BCF College Choir and Orchestra, BCF Praise Team, as well as singers from community choirs. The Night of Worship is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information about the Resurrection Night of Worship or other upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.