Mrs. Edna M. Snyder went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Jackson Hospital. She lived with her son, Robert, until her passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Marsh of Hamburg, NJ; her son, Robert H. Snyder and wife, Jo Ann, of Marianna; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The burial will take place at a later date in New Jersey.