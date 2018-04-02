The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington is celebrating National Public Health Week (NPHW) from April 2-8. This year’s theme is “Changing Our Future Together,” which highlights the importance of engaging communities and partners in all sectors as public health workers strive to put health within everyone’s reach. This week is also a time to celebrate the contributions of the people who are dedicated to public health.

Each day of NPHW focuses on a different public health topic that is critical to ensuring healthy communities. Public health workers in DOH-Holmes and Washington are working to meet the specific needs of our community members guided by our Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). Our CHIP includes strategies that address each crucial health area identified by NPHW.

In Holmes County, the Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) is working to improve the health of Holmes County. Priority areas are healthy lifestyles/chronic disease prevention and behavioral health to include mental health/substance abuse/domestic violence. In Washington County, the Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) continues to work on improving the health of Washington County. The WCHIP priority areas are injury/violence prevention, diabetes/obesity prevention, and improving maternal/child health.

NPHW has identified a different theme for each day:

Monday: Behavioral Health

Tuesday: Communicable Diseases

Wednesday: Environmental Health

Thursday: Injury and Violence Prevention

Friday: Ensuring the Right to Health

Visit your local Health Department to receive information on the different themes each day.

To learn how the department is celebrating each day of #NPHW, be sure to follow the department on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla.

To learn more about NPHW and how you can get involved, visit http://www.nphw.org/.