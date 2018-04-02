McCrary obit

Catherine Bass McCrary, age 94, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at home surrounded by her family. She was born at home on September 20, 1923 in Chipley, Florida.

She worked in the kitchen at Washington County Hospital for 12 years before retiring to help care for her mother, the late Annie Stokes Bass. Her father is the late John Henry Bass. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida. She loves the Lord and when she was unable to attended church any longer she continued to worship while watching some of her favorite preachers on television.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Uley Bass, Gene Bass and Neal Bass, 1 sister, Evelyn Bass Heisler and 1 grandson, Eddie Hodges, Jr.

She loved her family and was proud of each of them. They kept a smile on her face even after she became very sick. She is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara Waddell, Chipley, Florida, Wanda (David) Freemen, Eclectic, Alabama, and 3 sons, Garvin (Margaret) McCrary, Dothan, Alabama, Kirby McCrary, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Turhan (Debbie) McCrary, Graceville, Florida and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bass, Chattahoochee, Florida. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, all who loved their Nannie dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 2, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Brother Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice for the care and love they have given to their mother and family over the last few weeks.